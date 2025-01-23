Tallaght Hospital outpatient appointments Impacted by Storm Éowyn

TUH postponed all outpatient appointments and other non-emergency services for tomorrow, Friday, January 24

Tallaght University Hospital postponed all outpatient appointments and other non-emergency services for tomorrow, Friday, January 24, due to the potential impacts of Storm Éowyn.

Following the Red Status Wind Warning alert issued by Met Éireann, TUH decided to postpone “all outpatient appointments in the Hospital and community, elective procedures and blood tests” scheduled for Friday.

“For patients who were scheduled to attend the Hospital on Friday, a member of the Hospital team will contact you directly to rearrange an appointment as quickly as possible,” said TUH in a statement.

“Oncology and dialysis patients with scheduled appointments for Friday will be contacted directly by the Hospital with regard to their treatment.”

TUH Emergency Department will remain open, but caution is recommended when travelling.

The Hospital invited the public to “follow the advice of emergency services during a red weather warning.”