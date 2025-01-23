Search
History made as Abbey secures National U18 title
Abbey Molloy celebrates her victory in the National Boxing Stadium

Echo StaffJanuary 23, 2025 1:54 pm

HISTORY was made for Sacred Heart Boxing Club at the National U18 competition over the weekend at the National Boxing Stadium.

The Killinarden Club had underage starlet Abbey Molloy and Jay Jay Rondala competing at the recent competition.

Abbey Molloy drew a semi-final against Anita O’Leary Doyle, from Sacre Coeur Boxing Club in Wexford. After a dominant performance, Abbey took the decision on a 5-0 scoreline controlling the contest with her jab and back hand and setting up a highly anticipated national final with Ella Joy Thompson from Setanta Boxing Club in Kildare.

Both girls were no strangers to each other being good friends and having shared the ring on two occasions previously in two cracking contests this one was no different.

After three rounds of top tier boxing skills from both girls the judges awarded the decision to Abbey Molloy on a 3.2 split decision winning rounds 1 and 3 on the scorecards.

“Abbey is now six times national champion, not only did she step up in weight to meet international selection criteria she is also just turned 16 been a year younger than most of her competitors and to top it all off she made history for herself and club being the first female to lift an U18 national title since the club opened its doors in 1979,” said Tommy Hanrahan, Head Coach at Sacred Heart.

First up Jay Jay Rondala drew a quarter-final against John Crowley from St Martha’s Boxing Club in Cork.

Having performed very well in a back and forth contest Jay Jay was pipped on a 4-1 split decision.

It was great experience gained for Rondala in what was his first u18s event.

