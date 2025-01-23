Finding out more about yourself at Wellbeing Reset

WHEN making new year resolutions, it’s important to “choose from a place of ‘what’s important for you’,” said Tallaght-based mental health advocate James Lumumba.

Mr Lumumba is going to speak along with three other mental health professionals at the Civic Theatre, on Sunday, February 2, to discuss personal growth and wellness as the new year kicks in.

“People want to do a lot of things when the new year starts, and then a few months in might find themselves not able to sustain it,” he said.

“We want to offer a different way of thinking and encourage them to take decisions based on their values and what’s right for them rather than others’ expectations.”

Core values and relationships boundaries will be among the topics discussed, with the aim of enhancing participants’ self awareness and self-confidence.

When asked what usually keeps people away from personal growth, Mr Lumumba said it’s the fear of the unknown and a general lack of self-belief.

“If I feel like I don’t deserve something, or that I’m not good enough for it, I’m automatically going to settle down.

“It might not make me happy but what if the ‘new’ is worse?”

This way of thinking is mainly unconscious, but very common according to Mr Lumumba.

By acknowledging ourselves beyond these beliefs and beyond what people expect from us, we can avoid falling back into that pattern, he explained.

“For example, if you value honesty as a person, but stay in a relationship that is not giving you honesty, then you’re not living the life you want, and you’re settling because you think you don’t deserve better.”

The event, called “Wellbeing Reset 2025: Transform Your Mindset and Embrace Growth,” will include an interactive, self reflection session.

“There will be Q&A, some exercises such as writing down your thoughts,” said Mr Lumumba.

“We won’t ask to share them with the audience, but this will help people finding out more about themselves, what’s right for them and why they want what they want.

“We will also explain how to maintain this approach.” Wellbeing Reset 2025 will take place at the Civic Theatre, Tallaght, on Sunday, February 2, from 11am to 1pm.

Mindset and Empowerment coach Yvonne Doherty, Psychotherapist Steven Gannon, and Holistic Wellness Coach Sharon Fitzmaurice are part of the panel alongside James Lumumba.

Tickets are €10 and are now on sale on the Civic Theatre website HERE.

All proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Jigsaw Dublin South West.