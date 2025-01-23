Red Wind Warning for County Dublin ahead of Storm Éowyn

Schools will be closed, and buses will be cancelled in County Dublin tomorrow, Friday, January 24 as “damaging and destructive winds” are expected.

On Wednesday, January 22 Met Éireann issued a Status Red Wind Warning for County Dublin among others, as Storm Éowyn will bring “gale to storm force southwest to west winds with extreme, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.”

The alert is currently valid from Friday, January 24 at 6am until 12pm.

Met Éireann warned of potential “danger to life, extremely dangerous travelling conditions, unsafe working conditions, fallen trees, structural damage, coastal flooding.”

“People in the areas affected by red warnings should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties,” said the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, meeting as the warnings were issued.

“Schools, early learning and childcares settings and further and higher education institutions in red level warning areas will close for the duration of the red warning.

“Employers in red warning areas should facilitate working from home for all employees who can do so. Only emergency service workers should be leaving home for work, where directed by their employer.”

Public Transport won’t operate in a red warning, and electricity and communication networks are expected to be severely impacted by power outages.

“The public are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication,” wrote South Dublin County Council.

The “severe, damaging winds will constitute a risk to life and property,” continued the NECG.

“Please ensure loose large items are secured or stored away e.g. trampolines and bins,” SDCC said in an update.

To monitor Met Éireann forecasts and updates, visit MET.