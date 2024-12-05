Firhouse Christmas Craft Fair returns for its 4th year

ADVERTORIAL

The Firhouse Community Craft Fair returns to The Speaker Conolly car park on Saturday, December 7 and 14 for their annual Christmas Craft Fair.

Now in its 4th year, this Craft Fair has become a firm fixture in the local calendar, and is loved by the whole community.

The first markets were set up in 2021 to showcase the talents of artists, makers and crafters from the Firhouse, Knocklyon, Bohernabreena and South Tallaght area, following the creation of the Firhouse Community Crafts network.

The network, which meets once a month in the Firhouse Community Centre provides a space for like-minded people to meet, learn, and share ideas, and now has over 70 members.

There will be a lot to choose from at this year’s market.

With everything from wood craft, paintings, handmade skin care products, soaps, candles, preserves, jewellery, knitwear and more, this market is sure to have something to attract anyone who is looking for unique, locally handmade gifts.

This year’s market is already sold out, and there will be over 20 stalls each day, with lots of gift ideas on offer.

We will have many traders, including Forager, who recently won the Michael Dooley Environment Award at the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards, and Teegan’s Treats, who won 2 Blas na hEireann awards this year!

Other regulars include candles and more from Maureen Murray Design and Ciara’s Candles, jewellery from Jackson Jewellery, Margenta Jewellery and Dee Kearney Ireland, artwork from The Pebble House Ireland, Lisa Simpon Art, Anthea West Art, Studio Vivek, and Art by Emma. There will be wood craft from Woodn’t Waste it Crafts, Pat McCartan, Ian Hutchinson Woodturning and Michael Cunningham, knitwear from Karen Seymour, and crafts, cards etc. from Sandra’s Decoupage, Krafty Katelyn, and Olivia’s Decoupage Pots.

We also welcome Olly’s Farm Honey, who was awarded 3 Stars in the prestigious Great Taste Awards, Siobh Bakes, Cosy Little Keepsakes, The Cookie Jar, Head.Meltz and Annazartandpassion.

Firhouse Scouts will be there too, showing off the talents of their junior members.

At the first market, on Saturday 7th December, customers will be entertained from 1 to 2pm by the fabulous local The No Commitments Choir, who will be fundraising for VISIT, the Voluntary Independent Services Tallaght, who aim to assist families in poverty.

Led by sister and brother team, Kate and Conor McGowan, this is a singalong event, so feel free to join in!

Then, on Saturday the 14th, from 12 to 1pm, the brand new, Firhouse Ukulele Band will make their first performance at the market, showing off their musical talents!

Having only started this spring, they are already starting the concert circuit, and are going from strength to strength!

We always have guest charities at our Christmas markets, and this year, our charity at the first market are the Irish Guide Dogs, and at the second will be the Fettercairn Community Christmas Appeal.

Come along and pick up something unique and special, and enjoy the day. And why not have lunch in The Speaker Conolly, and browse the market with a mulled wine or Baileys coffee from the fabulous Caffe Duomo!

That’s Firhouse Christmas Craft Fair on December 7 and 14, at The Speaker Conolly, running from 11am to 4pm each day. Watch Firhouse Community Crafts social media pages for more updates over the coming weeks.