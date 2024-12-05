Golden boy Adam attracting big attention with pro-offers

Adam in action in the final of the World Superheavyweight Championship in Montenegro last month

ADAM Olaniyan has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since becoming World Superheavyweight Champion in Montenegro.

The Jobstown boxer was known on a national scale prior to the Championships, holding the National and European belts, but his reputation has gone up a few levels since, according to Olaniyan.

“Loads of people have been recognising me since I came back, it’s been great for the community”, the 18-year-old said.

Rest and a prolonged break from training would have been at the forefront of most boxers following a gold medal success at a World Championships, but Olaniyan simply couldn’t stay away too long from the gym.

“When I came back I was telling myself I would take weeks off but I went back training eight or nine days after.

“I can’t not do anything, the training at the minute is just ticking things over.”

University exams will be next on the agenda for the current TUD Digital Marketing student, but his success in Montenegro has attracted attention from the professional scene.

“I’ve had loads of pro-offers from America and England, but I haven’t really been thinking about it too much

“My dream is the Olympic gold medal, but I am not getting funded by Sport Ireland so that’s why I’m in a bit of a limbo situation at the minute.”

With Kellie Harrington’s historic success in Paris during the summer and now Adam Olaniyan becoming the first Irish boxer to hold European and World medals, Irish boxing is in as good a place as it’s ever been, a sentiment Olaniyan agrees with.

“I definitely think we are up there with the best, we have always been a strong nation but we are starting to really perform outstandingly at these major events in the last few years.

“You look at Kellie Harrington, we only used to have a select few but now you could say every boxer has a chance of winning gold.”

Lennox Lewis remains the boxer Olaniyan holds in the highest regard, and the Dubliner will look to embark on a similar path the former Canadian Olympian took to professional boxing.