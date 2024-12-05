Search
Gold for Daire
Daire Andrew Pender won gold at the European Championships

Gold for Daire

Echo StaffDecember 5, 2024 4:05 pm

Daire Andrew Pender was part of the Irish team who competed at the WMO Muay Thai European Championships in Limassol, Cyprus.

Pender, a Tallaght native and member of Ultimate Fitness Gym D12, won gold at the event.

The Irish representatives won 14 medals altogether, 11 gold, two silver and one bronze along with one Pro Am European Championship belt.

The competition featured fighters from six different gyms across Ireland competing against the best Europe had to offer.

Pender and Ireland took home an impressive tally of medals, picking up more than the English Muay Thai team.

Read More


Rapid show from Rovers in Vienna

Sport

Shamrock Rovers confirmed their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Conference League as they battled to an impressive 1-1 draw...

Golden boy Adam attracting big attention with pro-offers

Sport

ADAM Olaniyan has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since becoming World Superheavyweight Champion in Montenegro. The Jobstown boxer was known on a...

Crumlin crash out of cup

Sport

CRUMLIN United fell to 2-1 loss to Liffey Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup at Pearse Park on...

Lucan into U21 camogie decider

Sport

Lucan Sarsfields will contest the Dublin Camogie u21 Division 1 final after they defeated St Jude’s in dramatic fashion in extra time,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST