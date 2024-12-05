Gold for Daire

Daire Andrew Pender was part of the Irish team who competed at the WMO Muay Thai European Championships in Limassol, Cyprus.

Pender, a Tallaght native and member of Ultimate Fitness Gym D12, won gold at the event.

The Irish representatives won 14 medals altogether, 11 gold, two silver and one bronze along with one Pro Am European Championship belt.

The competition featured fighters from six different gyms across Ireland competing against the best Europe had to offer.

Pender and Ireland took home an impressive tally of medals, picking up more than the English Muay Thai team.