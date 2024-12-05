Sum of €5,300 raised in pitch-and-putt game for Mary O’Toole Memorial Cup

Players for Cup had a laugh while playing for charity

A cheque of €5,300 was handed out to Féileacáin charity following the 14th annual Mary O’Toole Memorial Cup.

Mary O’Toole, from Crumlin, was very active within the Tallaght community and worked in Jobstown Community Centre until she died from cancer 15 years ago.

Jeff O’Toole, Mary’s nephew, celebrates his aunt’s great work every year by organising a pitch-and-putt game where funds are raised for well-deserving charities.

This year’s Cup took place on Saturday, November 16, with twenty men and two women playing at the Bohernabreena Pitch-and-Putt course.

The players also dress up in funny clothes and costumes, as one of the Cup’s rules.

“We want to have a laugh together while supporting the serious work that charities do” Jeff told The Echo.

“The rain stopped just one hour before we started, so it was great.

“This year the men really put in the effort with make-up and dressing up as women,” he laughed.

The enjoyable atmosphere was then brought along to Marks Celtic FC where the players gave a presentation, engaged in a raffle, and chatted around food and drinks.

The Cup’s winners get to decide the charity that will receive funds the following year – last year’s champions Christy Meredith and Derek Lovett chose Féileacáin for the great support they give parents of stillborn babies.

Jeff, who won this year alongside Christy Meredith, said they are still deciding what will be next year’s charity.

Something he is sure of is that the Cup has become a local tradition and that its impact on the community keeps growing, just as his Aunt Mary would have liked to see.

“She was well-liked around here, I wanted to do something to remember her while also helping charities who don’t get a lot of funding.

“I took a bunch of lads who played at the pitch and putt course on Saturday mornings and brought them together.

“So far, we raised over €15,000. We are delighted and are hoping to see more ladies and more young people joining us in the future.”

On Saturday, November 23, the Mary O’Toole Memorial Cup players met with Féileacáin representatives at the pitch and putt course and handed out the cheque that will support more parents in need.