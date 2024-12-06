Food with Passion: Chicken Pot Pie with Herby Dumplings

Now we are in the midst of Winter I crave these one-pot delicious supper dishes.

Imagine coming home to the comforting aroma of a Chicken Pot Pie with Herby Dumplings wafting through your kitchen.

This dish is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked goodness, combining tender chicken and vibrant vegetables in a rich, creamy sauce.

Topped with fluffy, herb-infused dumplings, each bite is a delightful blend of flavours and textures.

Whether you’re looking to impress guests or simply enjoy a hearty meal with your family, this recipe is sure to become a beloved favourite.

Let’s dive into this delicious journey and create a dish that warms both the heart and soul!

Great for leftovers the following day, but do add a drop of water to the casserole filling to loosen it before re-heating in the oven for about 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Pot Pie:

2 tablespoons olive oil

50g of butter

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 tablespoons of plain flour

500ml of hot chicken stock

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

150g frozen peas

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

100ml of single cream (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Chicken Pot Pie:

475g self-raising flour

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

100g cheddar cheese

225g unsalted butter

2 tablespoons of cold water

Method:

Prepare the Chicken Pot Pie Filling:

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees. Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot / heavy duty casserole dish over medium heat. Add the onion, thyme and diced carrots and cook off for about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Gradually add the chicken stock stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Add the shredded chicken, peas, (cream if you’re using it) salt, and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Herby Dumplings:

In a large bowl, combine the flour and butter and mix until you get a breadcrumb consistency. Then add the cheese and chopped parsley and water and bring together to form a dough. Rollout and using a small scone cutter, cut out 12- 14 dumplings. This is a very pliable dough so you can re-roll it to get enough scones to cover the casserole.

How to cook:

Pour the chicken pot pie filling into a large baking dish / leave in your heavy duty casserole dish as I do. Place the herby dumplings on top of the filling and place into the oven. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the dumplings are golden brown and cooked through, the pot pie filling will be bubbling up too!

Enjoy, this is one of my new go-to favourite suppers, perfect for this time of year.

This recipe would also be delicious with left-over turkey meat so great for Christmas leftovers!

It’s so comforting and inviting. Requires a few minutes preparation and using a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken is a game changer in getting a delicious supper on the table within an hour!

