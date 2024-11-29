Food with Passion: White Chocolate & Amaretti Bundt Cake Perfect Christmas Dessert

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is almost upon us! For me, this is the biggest family gathering of the year and one I like to make a special effort for.

I’ve been busy planning what I will do this year for Christmas Day dessert and this cake is perfect for feeding a crowd.

The Bundt cake is an all in one cake, mix all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, pour into the cake mould and into the oven!

How simple is that! You will need a Bundt cake tin but these are readily available from most good homeware stores.

This can be made a day or two before Christmas, as it keeps really well in the Fridge.

Make sure to take it out of the fridge about 30 minutes before you plan to serve it to bring up to room temperature.

A little dusting of snow (icing sugar) and the effect from the Bundt cake make this really special to bring to the table to serve your guests at Christmas – why not adorn with a sprig of holly to make it extra Christmassy.

Ingredients: (Serves 8-10 people)

300g Self-Raising Flour

220g caster sugar

3 eggs

310ml of milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

160g crushed amaretti biscuits (keep two tablespoons back to decorate the cake)

250g melted white chocolate (melt in a bowl over simmering water)

185g melted unsalted butter

Icing sugar to decorate with a light dusting of Christmas snow

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180degrees (165 fan /350F) and grease your Bundt cake tin.

In large mixing bowl add the flour, sugar, eggs, melted chocolate, butter, milk and vanilla and combine everything until you have a nice smooth batter.

Pour half the batter into the cake tin, then sprinkle evenly the amaretti crushed biscuit mix on top then add the remaining cake batter on top.

Place into the preheated oven to bake for between 40 -50 minutes (all ovens vary). Once the cake is golden and coming away slightly from the edges of the tin it’s cooked.

Leave to cool completely before removing from the tin and placing on a cake stand or serving plate. Then adorn with a dusting of the crushed amaretti biscuits, icing sugar and serve with lightly whipped vanilla double-cream and enjoy.

