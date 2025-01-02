Search
Footfall increases by 34% in two years at Tallaght Library

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 2, 2025 11:16 am

Footfall at Tallaght library increased by 34pc in the last two years according to manager Liz Corry.

“It’s down to the hard work and determination of the team,” she said while presenting the report at the Tallaght area meeting on Monday.

“We made a lot of changes to make it a place where there’s something for everyone, and just before leaving today I heard someone playing piano while others played pool upstairs.”

Ms Corry also highlighted the success of Tallaght library’s Christmas events.

Over 1,600 people walked through the doors of Tallaght library’s Christmas Fair on December 7.

The fair had 59 stands, music entertainment and “positive vibes.”

Over 80 Santa letters were received and responded to, with “lovely feedback” coming from families.

The Christmas bingo, carol singing and decoration workshops were also all well-attended, and a Christmas digital coffee morning was held to help the elderly with using technological devices.

As 2024 comes to a close, Ms Corey reported 280 people joined “D24 reads”, this year’s campaign to encourage reading among adults.

“It’s a great way to get people together, with prizes and meetups organised,” she said.

The library is set to have a busy January with movies and poetry reading evenings, the Health Ireland Fair, heritage events, and TradFest.

