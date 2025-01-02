Search
Cookstown unit is being sought by government to accommodate applicants
Cookstown unit is being sought by government to accommodate applicants

Maurice GarveyJanuary 2, 2025 11:28 am

A COMMERCIAL unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate (Unit 81 – Cookstown Estate Road) is being sought by the Irish government to accommodate international applicants.

It is the latest in a long line of new types of centres being opened to house international arrivals.

