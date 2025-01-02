Cookstown unit is being sought by government to accommodate applicants
A COMMERCIAL unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate (Unit 81 – Cookstown Estate Road) is being sought by the Irish government to accommodate international applicants.
It is the latest in a long line of new types of centres being opened to house international arrivals.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
More than 1,000 toys sent from Carlow benefactors to TallaghtNews
Over 1,000 toys arrived in Tallaght from Carlow to be donated to families in need ahead of Christmas.A connection which came to...
Cycle Scheme sparks residential frustrationNews
South Dublin County Council was asked to inform the public more effectively on the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme as frustration sparked...
200 apprentice jobs created by Citywest engineering firmNews
Two-hundred jobs in electrical engineering will be created in Citywest over the next 12 months.The announcement came from international company Suir Engineering...
Footfall increases by 34% in two years at Tallaght LibraryNews
Footfall at Tallaght library increased by 34pc in the last two years according to manager Liz Corry.“It’s down to the hard work...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.