Fire hazards, stone-throwing, arguments and threats on bus routes regularly
Dublin Bus

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 2, 2025 12:07 pm

A Dublin Bus passenger set fire to a pole switch while on the bus, among nine anti-social incidents reported this month on buses across West Tallaght.

The data came from the monthly meeting of Tallaght Transport Forum, who once again called for the local community to take responsibility.

