Fire hazards, stone-throwing, arguments and threats on bus routes regularly
A Dublin Bus passenger set fire to a pole switch while on the bus, among nine anti-social incidents reported this month on buses across West Tallaght.
The data came from the monthly meeting of Tallaght Transport Forum, who once again called for the local community to take responsibility.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
