Boxing legend gives a boost to participants of the noble art

Neilstown hero and boxing legend Bernard Dunne spoke to a packed room in North Clondalkin library while handing out certificates to recent boxing graduates.

The former WBA and European Bantamweight champion visited the library on Wednesday, December 11, as part of the Jump Start Boxing Academy graduation ceremony.

Both staff members and academy founders and students were “very excited” to have him over.

“Bernard spoke about his career and his roots in Neilstown,” said Cliona Graham from North Clondalkin library who assists the Academy programme.

“He delighted the audience by taking time to hand out certificates and posing for photographs with each participant, generously giving of his time.

“Bernard is a true inspiration to both young and old in Neilstown and we were delighted to welcome him.”

Besides celebrating with the local boxers for their achievements, Bernard gave a real commitment to the library by joining as a new member on the night.

Jump Start Boxing Academy is co-funded by South Dublin Libraries and Active South Dublin.

It’s the brainchild of local boxing coach Paddy Jennings and library staff member Andre Roode.