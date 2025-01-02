Met Éireann warns temperatures could drop to -10c

MET Eireann has forecast that temperatures to plummet to as low as -5 tomorrow morning as yellow warning (Low Temperature/Ice warning) for Ireland is announced.

“Cold tonight with clear spells and while it’ll be dry in most areas, there’ll be well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, some wintry.

‘Lowest temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees with widespread frost and some ice developing.

‘Some fog and freezing fog will form too’.

‘Conditions will become drier towards the start of next week, with a bitterly cold Arctic airmass across the country and bringing temperatures as low as -10C by Tuesday night”.

South Dublin County Council have confirmed they will be gritting all routes starting from 7pm tonight ubtil 5am tomorrow.

SDCC have 100 salt bins located around the county which enable members of the public to access salt and treat locations that are not included in the standard treatment routes if they deem it necessary.

Please let the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive know if you see a person sleeping rough in the Dublin region.

To keep up to date, visit Met Eireann’s Twitter account.