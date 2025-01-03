Search
‘I was always interested in a career in healthcare’
Sarah King successfully completed her nursing degree

‘I was always interested in a career in healthcare’

Echo StaffJanuary 3, 2025 9:15 am

SIXTY-FIVE new nurses will graduate at Tallaght University Hospital to begin their careers in Healthcare.

Among them will be 39-year-old Sarah King, who successfully completed her nursing degree as a mature student and who is also the mother of three girls.

Read More


Festive Buzz: Greenhills College entrepreneurs market day

Tallaght

By Leon Craine (5th Year Student)There was a great festive buzz in Greenhills Community College for Market Day with wonderful entrepreneurs selling...

Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate

Tallaght

It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults...

‘Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head’

Tallaght

“Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head,” said a man who recently hit a recovery milestone with the support of...

Over €6,000 is donated as hundreds attend GOAL Mile

Tallaght

OVER €6,000 was raised through the Tallaght GOAL mile as hundreds of participants ran for a good cause on Christmas morning.GOAL mile...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST