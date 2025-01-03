Search
Movie studios approved for Grange Castle site
An artist impression of the plans for the media studio in Grange Castle

Maurice GarveyJanuary 3, 2025 9:27 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council has granted a ten-year planning permission to Lens Media Ltd for a movie studios in Grange Castle Business Park which will create hundreds of jobs in the area.

The 56-acre site is set to include 20 individual structures over 74,000 square metres of floor space.

