Movie studios approved for Grange Castle site
SOUTH Dublin County Council has granted a ten-year planning permission to Lens Media Ltd for a movie studios in Grange Castle Business Park which will create hundreds of jobs in the area.
The 56-acre site is set to include 20 individual structures over 74,000 square metres of floor space.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
