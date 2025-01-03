Lucan Sarsfields dig deep for tree project

At the planting of the trees at the 12th Lock

LUCAN Sarsfields, in collaboration with the 100 Million Trees Project, and with the generous support of AIB, make a significant step towards environmental sustainability and community engagement when this famous Dublin GAA Club become stewards of the largest mini-forest on any sporting site in Dublin community club grounds.

David Mulcahy, co-founder of 100 Million Trees Project, and proud sponsor of this initiative, in conjunction with AIB, said: “At the heart of this initiative lies a shared commitment to the environment and the community, as 2,000 native Irish mini-forest trees are set to be planted, transforming a designated area along the Grand Canal in Lucan into a thriving ecosystem.”