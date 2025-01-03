Search
Lucan Sarsfields dig deep for tree project
At the planting of the trees at the 12th Lock

Lucan Sarsfields dig deep for tree project

Echo StaffJanuary 3, 2025 9:38 am

LUCAN Sarsfields, in collaboration with the 100 Million Trees Project, and with the generous support of AIB, make a significant step towards environmental sustainability and community engagement when this famous Dublin GAA Club become stewards of the largest mini-forest on any sporting site in Dublin community club grounds.

David Mulcahy, co-founder of 100 Million Trees Project, and proud sponsor of this initiative, in conjunction with AIB, said: “At the heart of this initiative lies a shared commitment to the environment and the community, as 2,000 native Irish mini-forest trees are set to be planted, transforming a designated area along the Grand Canal in Lucan into a thriving ecosystem.”

Read More


Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade opened

Tallaght

THE official opening of the Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade took place recently.Once a 29-acre greenfield site, Jobstown Park has been transformed...

This weeks front pages – January 2, 2025

Latest

The Echo Year in Review Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy...

Met Éireann warns temperatures could drop to -10c

Latest

MET Eireann has forecast that temperatures to plummet to as low as -5 tomorrow morning as yellow warning (Low Temperature/Ice warning) for Ireland...

No timeline is in place for Lucan pool to be opened

Lucan

THE leisure section of Lucan swimming pool is set to open in early 2025, but there is no definitive date yet for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST