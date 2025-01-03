Over €6,000 is donated as hundreds attend GOAL Mile

Craig, Hannah and Ruth at the GOAL Mile in Tallaght Photos by Les Evans

OVER €6,000 was raised through the Tallaght GOAL mile as hundreds of participants ran for a good cause on Christmas morning.

GOAL mile Christmas runs support the work of the Irish humanitarian organisation currently active in 14 countries devastated by poverty and conflict.

One of many nationwide, the Tallaght GOAL mile took place on the Tallaght Athletic Club track on Greenhills Road.

“On what must have been the mildest Christmas day for many years, the Tallaght GOAL mile was once again a great success,” said organiser John Cullen.

“It went on for three hours.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere around the track with loads of people dressing in festive gear and children carrying the presents that Santa delivered the previous night.”

While nearly €6,000 was donated on the day, some €600 has been donated online to date.

Over the last 21 years, the GOAL mile organised by Tallaght Athletic Club raised €140,000 for the charity helping “some of the poorest people on the planet,” explained John.

He thanked Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen for attending with her family and the people of Tallaght for their generosity.

Corkagh Park’s Park Run group also organised a “very successful” GOAL mile on St Stephen’s Day.

Although the day was foggier than the previous one, the Clondalkin community actively engaged in the run and was “very proud to drive life-changing impact worldwide,” said organiser Melissa McGuire.

To date, over €550 was raised online by the group, which doesn’t include the cash collected on the day of the run.

“Thanks to our local community for all the money raised which will transform lives and build resilient communities around the world,” said Melissa.

“Everyone was very generous and especially the children who donated their pocket money.

“Thanks to our Park Run colleagues Anna, Shane, and Jim Aughney.”.