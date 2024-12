The former ABB building on the Belgard Road beside TU Dublin and the Square

THE former ABB building in Tallaght is set to be used as a site for “international protection applicants.”

Located 50 metres from the TUD Tallaght campus and within walking distance to The Square shopping centre, the vacant site contains a warehouse type unit.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept