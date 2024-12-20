An Beithlin Beo – Living Crib a huge success in clondalkin

I t was a huge success!” beams producer Brian O Gaibhin about the success of ‘Beithlin Beo,’ Aisteoirí Chrónáin at the weekend

Following on the wonderful success of Ireland’s only living crib, ‘Beithlin Beo,’ Aisteoirí Chrónáin, with support from Tower Credit Union, Newlands Garden Centre, South Dublin County Council, South Dublin Chamber of Commerce, and Foras na Gaeilge, proudly presented ‘An Beithlin Beo – Live Crib’ on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, in the Ionad Cultúir – Irish Cultural Centre, Clondalkin, D22X856. Once again, it was an uplifting, entertaining, and spiritual experience with choreographed movement to a specially collated musical soundtrack.

An Beithilín Beo enthralled, entertained, and recaptured the wonderful Christmas spirit to the approximately 1000 people that attended each of the two performances.

Construction of the life-size stable was undertaken by Muintir Chrónáin and the local community, in the old traditional way.

The Beithilín Beo was devised by ex-Ros na Run soap star Brendan Murray and produced by Brian Ó Gáibhín, Leo Mac Tiarnáin, and Gearóid Ó Cathain and directed by Oisín Mac Tiarnáin. The cast & crew are all members of Aisteoirí Chrónáin and friends of Muintir Chrónáin and Áras Chrónáin.

Admission was free. There was tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and mince pies served after each performance. Donations were welcome and gladly accepted to help ensure the continuation of this wonderful magical community project each year.

Their guest this year was Síomha Ní Ruairc (presenter on TV AM on Virgin TV on weekends).

In his review, Brian emphasized the strong “sense of community” that has been associated with this production over the last twenty years, pointing out that the man who worked on the lighting is in his 80s.

He would like to thank everyone in the crew that helped him with this presentation, whether that be working on cleaning the place up, lighting, sound, or acting.

He would also like to extend his sincere gratitude to those that came to see the performances, both of which had a full house and contained audience members that come to the live crib every year.

He finishes by stating he is “very proud” of what they accomplished; congratulations to all involved!