Are We Human? A collection of stories about people seeking refuge

We’ve always seen Ireland as a refuge and noticed a shift in dynamic in recent years,” recounts Melanie Martin, who launched her second book with fellow Tallaght Community School teacher Leah O’Shaughnessy on October 30.

‘Are We Human,’ published by ExamCraft and containing a foreword by former president and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, is a collection of stories about people seeking refuge in Ireland.

Concerned by the rise of anti-immigration rhetoric in Ireland, Melanie and Leah made this book to remind people that “behind every stat is a human.”

‘Challenges of developing the book have included getting people to volunteer and share their story.

‘Highlights have included hearing from people of different cultures and backgrounds.

‘They have also set up a website and social media page on Instagram promoting the book to get the book out to as many people as possible so they may “take a pause and read someone’s story.”.

Melanie and Leah would like to thank their publisher, Phillip O’Callaghan; their graphic designers, Anna Carolina and Renato; their editors, Emma Sherry and Stephanie; and, overall, anyone that helped make this book a reality.

The trailer for the book is available on the website.

Be sure to check it out!