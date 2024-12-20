Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to animals launches Christmas Fundraising appeal

DSPCA Ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington pictured at the launch of the Dublin Society for Prevention to Animals (DSPCA) Christmas fundraising appeal as the charity reports a 20% increase in animal cruelty cases. The DSPCA is calling on the public to 'Be A Good Human' this Christmas and support the charity as it aims to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in its care Photo by Brian McEvoy

THE Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), Ireland’s leading animal welfare charity, launches its Christmas fundraising appeal as it reports a 20% increase in animal cruelty cases.

DSPCA, CEO, Pat Watt, together with charity ambassadors, Kellie Harrington; Max Deegan and Kathy Baker are calling on the public to Be A Good Human this Christmas and donate to the charity as it aims to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in its care.

This year alone the DSPCA team has saved almost 3,000 animals.

The charity also warns of an alarming increase of 54% in the number of animals surrendered to its 32-acre Rathfarnham shelter.

Animal ambulance calls also hit a record high with emergency teams reporting a 71% increase.

Commenting, DSPCA CEO Pat Watt said: “Worryingly, the charity has experienced an unprecedented demand for our services, and this upward trend simply cannot continue.

‘Our primary focus is to continue to educate the public as to the importance of positive animal welfare.

‘Collectively, we can all do better and provide a voice for the voiceless animals we care for everyday at the shelter.

‘Our Christmas appeal calls on the public to ‘Be A Good Human’ and add their voice and support to improve the welfare of animals across the country.

‘It is through the public’s generosity and support that we at the DSPCA can continue to care for animals that have been cruelly mistreated or abandoned”.

The DSPCA would encourage everyone to donate to our Christmas appeal and help us to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need.

DSPCA Ambassador and Olympic gold medallist, Kellie Harrington who is a member of St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght said, “I am a long-term supporter of the incredible work of the DSPCA, and I am humbled every time I visit the shelter and witness first-hand the incredible work of the team and volunteers.

‘I have adopted and fostered from the shelter, and I would call on the public to support the DSPCA in any way, to help the charity continue to allow animals to recover, find joy again and eventually be placed in their forever home.”

To donate to the DSPCA, please visit HERE.