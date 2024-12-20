Request for defibrillator to be placed at Lucan Garda station
A REQUEST has been made to ask An Garda Síochána why a defibrillator has not been placed at Lucan Garda Station.
At the Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin area meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Liona O’Toole’s motion asked the committee to write to gardai.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
