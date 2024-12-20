Love actually…….is all around

My name Is Glenda Murphy Smullen and I recently received The 41st Tallaght Person of the Year award 2024, which was quite a shock if any of you have seen the photos, LOL.

I am humbled, honoured and very proud to be Tallaght Person of the Year as Tallaght is such a brilliant, amazing, exciting, beautiful place to be.

Tallaght has wonderful clubs, associations, centres, facilities, supports, etc…….. We should all be very proud, #lovetallaght.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish every single Person in Tallaght a very Happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.

I am asking everyone to join me in 2025 to show Tallaght at its best, be the best people, be kind, be friendly, be considerate, help each other and make a strong bond between the whole community.

Hold your heads up high, say Hi to everyone you meet on your daily journey. We are not in competition with each other, we are one.

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, it can also be a hard time for people, with financial pressure and missing loved ones.

I find it a difficult time missing my Dad.

I don’t really remember the presents I received from Dad over the years but I do remember the wonderful feeling of us all spending Christmas Day together.

Time is valuable. Enjoy your Christmas and lets all look forward to 2025.

I will leave you with a quote from one of my favourite Christmas movies.

Whenever I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate in Heathrow Airport.

General opinon is we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don’t see that.

It seems love is everywhere, Often it’s not particulary dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there – fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends.

When the planes hit the twin towers as far as I know none of the phone calls from the people on board where messages of hate or revenge – they were messages of Love. If you look for it I have a sneaky feeling Love Actually …………is all around.

Your Tallaght Person of the year,

Glenda Murphy Smullen