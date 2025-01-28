Former councillor Jim was a larger than life character

Jim Daly was a former councillor and GAA club offical who sadly passed away

A “strong voice for the community” and a “fantastic personality,” the late local councillor and GAA selector James (Jim) Daly will be missed by many in Rathcoole.

Originally from Offaly, he made Rathcoole his home as he moved to Dublin for work, becoming involved in local GAA clubs first and in politics later on.

“He was one of the volunteer builders of our first clubhouse in 1985,” said John Morris from Commercials Hurling. “He had a huge interest in the game having played himself in Offaly and then seeing his sons play for Commercials.”

Jim eventually became a manager and selector for the club and “was involved in some of our most successful teams during the late 80s and early 90s,” Commercials wrote on their Facebook page.

Following the same path with another sports landmark in Rathcoole, St Mary’s GAA, he was appointed as a selector in 1997, on “one of the most successful senior teams in the club,” and led them to win the Dublin Senior Football League Division 1 in 2004.

By then, he had also officially opened St Mary’s refurbished clubhouse and car park while serving as Lord Mayor of South Dublin.

His role as a Fianna Fáil representative for the county started in 1990, after former TD and Dublin County Councillor Seán Walsh passed away, and Jim was co-opted to replace him in the Tallaght–Rathcoole constituency.

He grabbed the seat over Charlie O’Connor, another well-known political representative in the area, who now remembers Jim with affection.

“After that initial disagreement, we became good friends and always had a good relationship,” Charlie told The Echo.

“He was a busy councillor who did good work and had a keen interest for the Tallaght South area which back then included Rathcoole, Saggart, and Brittas.

“He’s always been a strong voice for the community.

“The huge turnout at his funeral mass was, I suppose, a tribute to all the work he did.”

Jim went on to spend ten more years serving Tallaght South as a councillor, from 1999 to 2009.

He was Mayor of South Dublin between 2002 and 2003.

Praises to his personality were made by the two Rathcoole sports clubs too.

“He had a fantastic personality,” said John from Commercials. “Which I think showed through when from a community volunteer he turned into a civic representative.

“During his years with the club he was always prepared to help in any way he could.”

“He was known for his great storytelling, infectious humour, and the warmth he brought to everyone around him,” added the club on their Facebook page.

“He was a larger-than-life character,” added Brendan Murray from St Mary’s. “He always had a funny story for everyone and as a councillor he was a great help to us.”

Jim Daly passed away on Thursday, January 16 in Tallaght University Hospital.

He will be missed by his wife Mary, his sons John, Colman and Enda, brothers Paul and Gerry, sister Mary and his nine grandchildren.