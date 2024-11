Gardai investigating the disappearance and murder of Willie Maughan from Tallaght and Anastasija Varslavane have begun a land search in north County Dublin

The search is being carried out by the Garda investigation team supported by the Meath Divisional search team and the Garda Technical Bureau and the area of land will be searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the coming days.