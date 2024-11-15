Newborn baby is evacuated after house firebomb attack
A NEWBORN baby was amongst those evacuated on Monday night following the latest firebomb attack in North Clondalkin.
TD Mark Ward (SF) has warned that someone will be killed if the violent feud in Quarryvale is allowed to continue.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
