Search
Newborn baby is evacuated after house firebomb attack
The house in Quarryvale which was the target of a firebomb

Newborn baby is evacuated after house firebomb attack

Maurice GarveyNovember 15, 2024 4:50 pm

A NEWBORN baby was amongst those evacuated on Monday night following the latest firebomb attack in North Clondalkin.

TD Mark Ward (SF) has warned that someone will be killed if the violent feud in Quarryvale is allowed to continue.

Read More


‘Deeper and more complex’ issues affecting youth of today

News

YOUNG people need more than “cosmetic” fixes to their issues, according to youth workers who spoke at the Oireachtas recently. Since 2022,...

Man is sentenced to 13 years for possession of €400k worth of drugs

News

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years for possession of €400,000 of drugs at an apartment in Dublin city, reports...

Council move on with plantation of a memorial tree for Adam

News

South Dublin County Council agreed to move on with the plantation of a memorial tree for Tallaght man Adam Muldoon.Adam, who died...

Tidy Towns groups go from strength to strength

News

TYMON North, Tallaght Village and Saggart all increased their Tidy Towns scores in the 2024 competition. Tymon North & St Aongus Tidy...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST