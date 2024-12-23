GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

Shamrock Rovers players with Tallaght Athletics Club officials John Cullen and Viv O’Hanlon at the launch of the GOAL Run which takes place on Christmas morning at Tallaght Atheltic Club’s track

The 21st annual GOAL mile takes place on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road on Christmas morning between 9.30am and 12pm.

The two decades to date has seen over 130,000 donated by the people of Tallaght and surrounding areas to the GOAL cause.

Shamrock Rovers will once again be supporting the event with some of the hoops player set to be present on the day.

At present Goal have people working in 14 countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, Syria, Sudan, Sierra Leone and the current conflict in Gaza where families are lucky to access one meal per day and 1 in 3 children are malnourished.

There is no need to register for the event and you can walk or run it whatever your preference is.

There will be a timing clock in place and certs if you wish to record your time along with a cup of tea/coffee in the clubhouse for all participants.

Speaking ahead of the event, organiser John Cullen said,” It’s the 21st year of the event and its great on the day for the people of Tallaght as well as their dogs!

“Kids arrive on Christmas morning with their Santa gear under their arm which is great to see”, he added.

GOAL mile runs are taking place across Dublin, such as Lucan with the Lucan Harriers AC hosting, Knocklyon Cherry field pitch, Richmond Park for those in Inchicore, Marlay Park in Rathfarnham and Terenure College in Templeogue.

Anybody who wishes to the donate to the Tallaght Goal Mile online can do so HERE.