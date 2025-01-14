Healy joins Shamrock Rovers from Belgian club

SHAMROCK Rovers have strengthened their squad by signing midfielder Matt Healy.

Healy becomes the Hoops’ third new signing ahead of the 2025 league season with keeper Ed McGinty signing last week and Danny Grant before Christmas from Bohemians.

Matt joins on a multi-year contract from Belgian Challenger Pro League club, Royal Francs Borains, having previously played in the LOI with Cork City.

Matt will be added to the Hoops’ UEFA Conference League squad for the Molde games in the Conference League in February.

Speaking about his latest coup, Stephen Bradley said: “Matt Healy, has signed from Belgian club team Royal Francs Borains and had previously been on loan at Cork City. When or how did Matt appear as a possible fit for Rovers?

“We liked him from the time Matt played against us when he was at Cork. We knew back then he was tied up with the other club, but we kept an eye on Matt. When we felt there was a possibility that we could get him home, we did everything possible to make it happen. It took a lot of talk and convincing, but I’m delighted that Matt feels the next part of his development is at Rovers. At 22, he’s a brilliant age, he has really good attributes as a midfielder and has a brilliant attitude and good head on his shoulders. He’s focussed, determined and ambitious, so he’ll fit a lot of what we do.”

Given Matt’s previous spells at Cork City, it should help him settle quickly to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

“I’ve no doubt it will. We watched Matt closely with the Ireland Under 21’s last year. You just have to see him play and know he’s played a lot of senior games for a young player. He’ll have no problem coming in and being ready to play. So, I’m delighted to get Matt in, as I said we worked really hard on that as a club and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Matt told the Rovers club website: “I’m delighted to sign for such a massive and successful club like Rovers. I’m here to add to that success in the seasons to come.”

“I got a phone call from Stephen Bradley recently, and he knew there had been interest in me and that he’d like me to get involved at Rovers. So, I spoke about it with my family and my team, and thought it’d be a good opportunity for me so I’m delighted to get involved.”

“I had six months left on my contract but I was eager to leave and try something new. So the opportunity came up when Stephen rang me and I’ve decided to grab it with both hands.”