This is Art!: Jake is among the winners of art competition

Steve Carson RTE’s Director of Video, artist Maser and RTE’s Head of Children's and Young People's Content pictured with one of 2024 This is Art! winners Jake Grogan (7) Clondalkin Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“ART is, and has always been, an amazing outlet for me.” states graffiti and street artist Maser, judge of RTE’s ‘This is Art!’ competition’.

The response to the competition has been nothing short of extraordinary.

This year, young artists from across the island of Ireland have submitted their imaginative works, from paintings and sculptures to custom-made clothes, photography to digital art, and cartoons to performance pieces, showcasing the boundless creativity and talent that is flourishing among the next generation of artists.

With great excitement, ‘This is Art!’ proudly announces the 2 exceptional winners in County Dublin, along with 13 winners around Ireland who will also receive prizes, 145 artists whose standout work will receive special commendations, and 492 more whose brilliant entries will be celebrated with certificates.

Each of these young people has contributed something unique, vibrant, and deeply inspiring to this year’s theme: This is Imagination!

Supported by Creative Ireland and the Shared Island Initiative, this annual competition continues its mission to foster imagination and creativity in young people aged 18 and under, giving them a platform to express themselves and connect with others through the arts.

This is Art! Celebrates art and artists throughout Ireland through its website with the hope of sparking imagination and bridging the gap between the emerging young artists on the island and the established creatives.

The entries are a testament to the diversity and richness of talent that exists across the island.

This year’s County Dublin winners were Jake Grogan, aged 7, from Clondalkin, who won 1st place in the aged 7 and under category for ‘From The Sea to The Stars,’ and Darragh Quinlan, aged 6, from Leopardstown, who won 3rd place in the same category for ‘The Rescue Hens.’.

The 5 first-place category winners nationally will receive a trophy designed by Maser, while runners-up will win prizes to develop their talent further (including courses, art supplies & equipment) and to recognize their outstanding contributions.

This year’s judging panel, featuring some of Ireland’s most renowned artists and curators, found themselves deeply moved by the talent and creativity on display.

The panel included Maser; contemporary abstract artist Leah Hewson; visual artist Aideen Barry; Senior Curator at The Glucksman Cork, Tadhg Crowley; and Sheena Barrett, Head of Research and Learning at IMMA—the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Commenting on the winners’ announcement, RTÉ’s Suzanne Kelly, Head of Children’s and Young People’s Content, shared their pride in the competition’s success: “‘This is Art!’ is an important part of RTÉ’s work with children and young people, providing a unique platform to celebrate and inspire young artists.

“Once again, we are in awe of the quality of the entries and the remarkable creativity on display across Ireland.

“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to visit the digital gallery and witness the world through the eyes of a young person.

“It’s a privilege we’re proud to offer to the nation.”

Explore the ‘This is Art!’ Digital Gallery HERE and immerse yourself in the creative visions of these young artists.

Don’t forget to follow @tia.ie on Instagram, @thisisart.ie on TikTok, and @RTEjr on Facebook for more from ‘This is Art!’