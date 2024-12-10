Search
Transition Year students helping Ballycullen Food Bank for Christmas

Higher demand for food bank – donations urgently needed

Alessia MicalizziDecember 10, 2024 10:23 am

“If you’re thinking not to donate because someone else is doing it, please donate, because it’s never enough,” said Ballycullen Food Bank volunteer Sue Ralph.

According to the voluntary group which has been active for five years, there is a “major increase” in families in need of food donations approaching Christmas time.

“People, community groups and local schools are all being very generous, so it sounds like there’s a lot.

“But it goes away in a heartbeat,” said Sue.

The food bank already reported a “higher demand” in September, following back-to-school costs and the beginning of the colder season, and had to give people less than what they normally would.

This time around, the food bank could receive additional support after winning the Jim Lawlor Special Needs & Carers Award at Tallaght Person of the Year 2024, which usually opens a lot of doors within the community.

“A lot more people will know about us now and are already reaching out,” said Sue.

“We are hoping that more companies or local businesses will come on board because with such an increasing demand, we need funding for the upkeep of the food bank and support with the donations.”

However, Sue thinks that a food bank shouldn’t be too happy of its growth. “It’s not like a business, we would actually like to see a decline in people needing us.”

A project started by Sue’s friend, Tracy Griffin, to help neighbours with food donations they used to store in their own houses, it then escalated during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Social workers came on board and with the Facebook page opened more people could approach the group for help or to donate.

The TPOTY award was still “a shocker,” for Sue, who got a text message at 10.45 on the Awards ceremony night and was “over the moon.”

Sue and the other volunteers will be meeting donors and recipients in the back yard of Firhouse Community College for the next two weekends – on November 30 and December 1, and December 7 and 8, from 12 midday to 2pm – for their Christmas Food Appeal.

Non-perishable food and cupboard essentials are welcome, along with tubs of sweets, biscuits, Christmas treats, and Christmas dinner essentials such as cranberry sauce and gravy.

“Anything for the children’s packed lunches is important too,” added Sue. “In the aftermath of Christmas things are tight and if the adults are big and bold, the kids aren’t and need their lunch.”

“I’d like to thank Senan Nolan from Firhouse Community College who facilitated the food bank, Jacinta Clyne, Ms Whelan and all the students who help us throughout the year. Without them, we’d be lost.”

