Horse left to die in known hotspot
The dead horse found in the field in Clondalkin

Maurice GarveyFebruary 25, 2025 9:51 am

A HORSE was left to die for days in a known hotspot in Clondalkin, according to charity group My Lovely Horse (MLH).

The animal rescue group posted a harrowing image of a horse lying dead in a field on their social media on Tuesday night, an image which shocked many supporters.

