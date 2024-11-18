Human remains on De La Salle site the subject of library talk

A PUBLIC talk on excavations at De La Salle, Ballyfermot, takes place on Thursday, November 27, at 6pm, in the Shay Geraghty room of Ballyfermot Library.

The talk is being hosted by Dublin City Council, in association with the Ballyfermot Heritage Society and Archaeology Plan Ltd.

It will provide attendees with a great opportunity to learn about some of the fascinating discoveries at the construction site.

Earlier this year, over 30 human remains were identified at the medieval site of the former De La Salle National School and monastery in Ballyfermot.

According to Dublin City Council’s archaeological section, evidence suggests this was a cemetery settlement in use during the second half of the first millennium (AD 500 to AD 1,000).The land is currently in the midst of a massive construction project with Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd building 927 residential units.

Work has stopped a number of times over the last year as archaeological finds, including that of human remains and historical artifacts.

In June, videos on social media depicted a skeleton in the ground at the site while a second video showed someone lifting a cover off the remains and touching its teeth.

This led to further calls by local representatives for security at the site to be increased.

The public event will feature a talk by archaeological consultant Antoine Giacometti, Director of Archaeology Plan Ltd.

This event is free of charge with bookings through Eventbrite.