Search
Human remains on De La Salle site the subject of library talk
Human remains found on De La Salle site

Human remains on De La Salle site the subject of library talk

Maurice GarveyNovember 18, 2024 9:43 am

A PUBLIC talk on excavations at De La Salle, Ballyfermot, takes place on Thursday, November 27, at 6pm, in the Shay Geraghty room of Ballyfermot Library.

The talk is being hosted by Dublin City Council, in association with the Ballyfermot Heritage Society and Archaeology Plan Ltd.

It will provide attendees with a great opportunity to learn about some of the fascinating discoveries at the construction site.

Earlier this year, over 30 human remains were identified at the medieval site of the former De La Salle National School and monastery in Ballyfermot.

According to Dublin City Council’s archaeological section, evidence suggests this was a cemetery settlement in use during the second half of the first millennium (AD 500 to AD 1,000).The land is currently in the midst of a massive construction project with Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd building 927 residential units.

Work has stopped a number of times over the last year as archaeological finds, including that of human remains and historical artifacts.

In June, videos on social media depicted a skeleton in the ground at the site while a second video showed someone lifting a cover off the remains and touching its teeth.

This led to further calls by local representatives for security at the site to be increased.

The public event will feature a talk by archaeological consultant Antoine Giacometti, Director of Archaeology Plan Ltd.

This event is free of charge with bookings through Eventbrite.

Read More


Damaged footpath ‘wasn’t built to the right standard’

Tallaght

A DAMAGED footpath in Tallaght village that is causing several people to fall over “wasn’t built to the right standard” according to...

No funding for €35m Basketball Arena with thumbs-up for plans

News

BASKETBALL Ireland said it is disappointed that it has not been successful in receiving an allocation from the 2024 Large Scale Sports...

Mental health awareness night addressed by people who have battled addiction

Ballyfermot

A HEALING mental health awareness night took place this week which saw talks by people who have battled addiction and are now...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST