McDonald’s seeks go-ahead for development at Doddsborough

McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland has lodged a planning application for permission for development at McDonald’s restaurant on Lucan Road in Doddsborough.

The development will consist of proposed external and internal modifications/upgrade works, including new entrance lobby and associated works; improvements to drive-thru lane including relocated height restrictor, signage, canopy, ordering device and bollards; new booth windows to replace existing; new fast-forward booth and associated bay; upgrade works to existing windows.

Applicant McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd plans include new elevational signage; new gates and wall to existing yard to match existing, with associated works to the rear of the unit including partial removal of existing store to provide increased corridor; internal alterations to facilitate all modifications/upgrade works; additional bollards; landscaping works including outdoor furniture; boundary treatment works; and all associated works to facilitate the proposed development