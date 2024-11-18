Search
Council budget earmarks €170m for housing needs

Council budget earmarks €170m for housing needs

Alessia MicalizziNovember 18, 2024 9:56 am

Almost half of South Dublin County Council expenditure in 2025 will be on housing according to the Draft Annual Budget 2025.

SDCC plans to spend nearly €400 million next year, reflecting “the needs of a county that continues to develop and grow,” read the Draft Budget.

Read More


Jail for two who flew in €8.4m worth of heroin on light aircraft

News

TWO men, including a former Soviet fighter pilot, who flew heroin worth €8.4 million into Dublin in a light aircraft last year,...

Criminal investigation ongoing into death of plumber at work

Clondalkin

AN INQUEST had heard that a criminal investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of how a plumber was killed while working at...

Newborn baby is evacuated after house firebomb attack

News

A NEWBORN baby was amongst those evacuated on Monday night following the latest firebomb attack in North Clondalkin.TD Mark Ward (SF) has...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST