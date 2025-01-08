Investment in child services is a ‘pivotal moment’ for Government

The Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) called on the next Government to invest in child services more in what they called a “pivotal moment.”

According to CDI, Ireland faces “urgent challenges in supporting its most vulnerable children and families,” and from homelessness to healthcare waiting lists a “comprehensive approach” to child welfare is needed.

The organisation called for the next policy-makers to address homelessness through “affordable housing initiatives, enhanced family support, and the provision of child-friendly spaces in emergency accommodation.”

As food banks in disadvantaged areas report an increase in their donations, CDI also called the future government to expand universal school meal programmes and provide holiday food supports to combat hunger.

The strengthening of early intervention services is suggested when it comes to young people’s mental health, as well as the expansion of trauma-informed support in schools and communities.

An issue that came up a lot during election canvassing, the reduction of waiting lists for the assessment of special needs in children can be addressed by “investing in workforce capacity and ensuring compliance with legal timeframes under the Disability Act 2005,” added CDI.

Speaking of workforce, CDI called for the attraction and retention of skilled staff who meet requirements and whose work is regularly evaluated in each of the child services.

Play and green spaces also need to be protected while also developing accessible outdoor spaces, in what the organisation called “child-centred urban planning.”

Lastly, digital safety needs to be enhanced through more regulations on social media platforms and digital literacy education provided by schools and community partnerships.

CDI recommendations are based on nearly two decades of frontline experience and research.

According to one of their studies on Tallaght, in 2019 the mental health needs of 1,500 local teenagers aged between 12 and 18 were not met.

“By investing in prevention and early intervention, we can transform lives and secure a brighter future for the next generation,” said CEO of CDI, Marian Quinn.

“We urge the Government to appropriately fund these critical services and ensure budgets reflect the realities of rising costs.

“Investing in children’s services is not just a moral imperative. It is a practical strategy to strengthen Ireland’s social fabric and economic resilience.”