THE community paid their tributes to Paula Lawlor (32) of Aylesbury, Tallaght, who passed away on Thursday, December 19, in her new home in Wexford.

Ms Lawlor, a mother of one, was pronounced deceased after emergency services found her unresponsive at home in Gorey shortly after 3am. Her funeral mass took place on Saturday, December 28, in St Mark’s Church in Springfield, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.