Members of the volunteer board with Lord Mayor Emma Blain

Irish Blue Cross celebrates 80 years of caring for our pets

Echo StaffMay 1, 2025 10:22 am

The Irish Blue Cross recently marked 80 years of providing affordable and compassionate veterinary care to pets in need.

The celebration took place at The Mansion House, Dublin where the Lord Mayor, Emma Blain, presented special recognition awards to two of the charity’s long-standing volunteer board members.

