Irish Blue Cross celebrates 80 years of caring for our pets
The Irish Blue Cross recently marked 80 years of providing affordable and compassionate veterinary care to pets in need.
The celebration took place at The Mansion House, Dublin where the Lord Mayor, Emma Blain, presented special recognition awards to two of the charity’s long-standing volunteer board members.
AUTHOREcho Staff
