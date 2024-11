TWO men, including a former Soviet fighter pilot, who flew heroin worth €8.4 million into Dublin in a light aircraft last year, have been sentenced to ten and eight years in prison.

Aradi Ignac (50), of Kecskemet, Hungary and Zoltan Nemeth (63), of Sukosd in Hungary, pleaded guilty to smuggling heroin into Weston Airport on dates between November 28 and December 1 last year.