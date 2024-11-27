Ladies footballers on lookout for new manager

DUBLIN LGFA confirmed on Saturday that Mick Bohan has stepped down as Dublin Ladies senior manager.

Bohan departs the Inter County scene as Dublin’s longest serving and most successful senior manager.

He won his fifth, and the counties overall sixth, TG4 All Ireland senior crown in August 2023 defeating Kerry in an epic contest.

During his second term as senior manager Mick led Dublin to a four-in-a-row of All Ireland championships (2017 to 2020) along with two LIDL NFL Div one league titles (2018 and 2021).

He also guided Dublin to six TG4 Senior Leinster titles (2017-2019) (2022 2024)* and was part of the 2002 senior management team that won the county’s first provincial crown.

Bohan was also at the helm when Dublin qualified for the 2003 All Ireland final versus Mayo, another historic first for the county.

Speaking following the announcement, Bohan said “I am so thankful to have had such a fulfilling coaching career with so many great players, mentors and coaches but more importantly so many special people.”

“However, I have now taken the decision to resign as Dublin manager.

“I have been honoured to represent Dublin during this time and the standards that we set were equally about how we represented our county as it was about winning silverware.

“These past eight years I have found myself in the privileged position as manager of the Dublin Senior Ladies Team, an incredible group of young women who show such pride in the blue and navy.

“I do believe they have changed the landscape of how ladies football is played for the better and I am so proud of how the players carried themselves both in victory and defeat.

“This city means a lot to all of us and our games are special.”