Large-scale events and concerts planned for Tallaght Stadium

The capacity at Tallaght Stadium has increased to over 10,000 spectators. Photo by George Kelly

An opportunity for hosting a diverse range of events are being explored by South Dublin County Council for Tallaght Stadium, including large-scale events and concerts.

The newly constructed North Stand has enhanced corporate facilities and marks a new era for Tallaght Stadium with enhanced capacity which now allows for over 10,500 spectators, up from the previous 8,000, solidifying the stadium’s position as one of the country’s premier sporting venues.