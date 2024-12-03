Twenty years a-growing for Hot House Hair & Beauty salon

A SALON is celebrating its 20-year anniversary – a remarkable endurance for a small local business which is located in the heart of Clondalkin village.

Padraic Mannix established Hot House Hair & Beauty in October 2004, and has steered the ship through good times and bad.

“We’ve certainly had our ups and downs over the years, but we are still here and it is going well,” said Padraic.

Situated at the Village Centre on Watery Lane, Hot House Hair & Beauty, the salon has five staff in total, to cater for a growing client list.

“We cater to both men and women, but it is probably 90 per cent women and 10 men at the moment,” said Padraic.

The salon provides a whole host of services for their customers, including hair, colouring, waxing, tanning, facials and massage, to name but a few, and parking is actually pretty good in this part of the village.

“Probably for our female customers colouring is the most popular service we provide,” acknowledges Padraic.

Facing into the extremely busy Christmas period, Hot House Hair & Beauty encourage customers to book ahead.

A social media post by the salon this week informs customers that the salon book is filling up and that they have “limited appointments” available, but people are advised to “book now to avoid disappointment.”

The salon will be open all the way until Christmas Eve, but they do close at 2pm on December 24.

However, they will be operating some later evening hours in the run-up to Christmas to facilitate their customers.

Hot House Hair & Beauty recently held a celebratory bash inviting customers and friends to the salon for an evening of entertainment which included drinks and nice food.

Among those in attendance was Virgin Media presenter Alan Hughes.

For more details, visit the salon’s Facebook page for updates and operating hours.