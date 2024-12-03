Kevin Keeley will perform as Tickles in Tickles and the Beanstalk

TICKLES might not always have the brightest ideas, but with his Ma Dottie by his side, they can conquer anything. BUT! They’re facing a big challenge: the Evil Baroness wants to take their home away…

What’s a family to do? Sell their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing pet cow, Mootilda?

Maybe Jill, the baroness’s niece, can help change her aunt’s mind about being so mean?

Or perhaps a giggly fairy will swoop in, sprinkling magic dust to ensure Tickles and Dottie find their happily ever after?

Find out at ‘Tickles and The Beanstalk’ this year’s spectacular and hilarious Civic Panto.

The team who brought you ‘Jack & The Beanstalk’, ‘Snow White’, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, and ‘Cinderella’ returns for The Civic Panto 2024.

Kevin Keeley, who plays Tickles, is also part of a musical trio with his brothers Christopher and Bobby, who this year is celebrating over 20 years of music.

They recently hosted a harmony show featuring music from all genres, from country to pop to Irish ballads, with notable music from the Eagles, the Rat Pack, Joe Dolan, Tom Jones, and the Pogues and accompaniment by a live band.

This week, we sat down to discuss this year’s panto, which runs from December 4 to January 5; tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss out!

Have you performed with the Civic Panto in the past?

This is my fifth year playing a character called Tickles.

Rob Murphy [the producer] wanted the character to stay the same for the five years, so it’s his idea!

This is my 20th year doing panto; I remember I did the Olympia one back in 2004.

That was my introduction to Panto, and I have fallen more and more in love with it ever since!

From then on, I played characters in the Olympia Panto for seven years in a row from 2004-2011, such as The Ugly Sister in ‘Cinderella’, Aladdin in ‘Aladdin’, Jack in ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and many more.

I began my Civic Panto journey in 2019 with ‘Snow White’; since then I’ve played Tickles in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in 2022, ‘Cinderella’ in 2023, and now this!

How has production been? Have there been any challenges?

Well, we’ve just finished our first week of rehearsals; there’s a lot more than just reading a script involved!

The beanstalk is incredible, and the inside of the house feels magical, to say the least! The set design team really did a fantastic job with the practical effects; it can’t have been easy!

What has your favourite part been so far?

To be honest, I couldn’t tell you if I had a favourite part because I genuinely love every bit of working on the panto!

I’ve known Rob for a very long time, and every year he comes up with something else and something new to try.

It’s always a magical experience, and I always hate when it’s over; I would work on the panto all year round if I could!

Working on the panto always makes my year; it’s one of my highlights, and I genuinely love every single second of it!

Whenever I finish the panto, I always think, “I can’t wait until next year!”.

So no, I don’t have a particular favourite part of working on the panto because I love so many parts of it that I can’t single out just one.

Which would you prefer between acting, singing, or dancing?

I am a professional singer all year around. My family and I are based in the UK, but I would come back home to Ireland for gigs with my two brothers, Christopher and Bobby.

I come from a very musical family, so I do have a love for singing, but I was the only one that stuck with acting, so I would say I prefer acting. I agree that dancing is very important too, though!

What is next for you? Are there any plans for the New Year?

My brothers and I performed a gig in the Civic on November 18 called ‘A Really Keeley Good Night’.

We’re hoping to take the gig on the road next year around the country.

I’ll also be excited to prepare for the panto of next year; it hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m very excited about what’s to come; watch this space!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my Ma for her many hours of travelling around the country to support me, Al Porter and Alan McGrath for having faith in me from day one, my kids, and Rob Murphy for always taking a chance on me and taking me back every year!