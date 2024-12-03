Search
154 cost rental homes launched in Adamstown
The sidings in Adamstown

Echo StaffDecember 3, 2024 11:05 am

Approved Housing Body Oaklee launched its first cost rental homes at The Sidings in Adamstown in Lucan in partnership with Quintain Ireland and South Dublin County Council.

This new development is one of the largest cost rental projects in the country and involves a mixture of 154 one, two, and three-bed homes.

