Anti-social behaviour, intimidation and violence soar in Clondalkin area

Alessia MicalizziDecember 3, 2024 11:01 am

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) received 28 violence, intimidation, and harassment reports in 2024 in the Clondalkin area, compared to five in 2023.

The anti-social behaviour Q3 report for the area, including Clondalkin, Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas, was released by SDCC at the last area committee meeting on Wednesday, November 20.

