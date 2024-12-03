Anti-social behaviour, intimidation and violence soar in Clondalkin area
South Dublin County Council (SDCC) received 28 violence, intimidation, and harassment reports in 2024 in the Clondalkin area, compared to five in 2023.
The anti-social behaviour Q3 report for the area, including Clondalkin, Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas, was released by SDCC at the last area committee meeting on Wednesday, November 20.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
