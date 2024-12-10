Leading the way to learning Irish language

Students with Cllr Liona O’Toole and Lorna Maxwell (Director of Corporate Performance and Change Management), with Muireann Ní Cheannabháin (Irish Language Officer SDCC) and Daithí de Buitléir (Programme Manager Gaeilge 365)

Nine local teenagers are among a group of talented young leaders from across Dublin who have been selected to participate in Todhchaí Geal Gaelach, a groundbreaking Irish language leadership programme aimed at strengthening the use of Irish in communities across the county.

The programme is being co-ordinated by Ógras and counts South Dublin County Council among its supporters as part of the Gaeilge365 programme.

It is providing over 100 hours of mentorship and support to participants to develop innovative projects to promote the Irish language.

Over the course of 12 weeks, the nine South Dublin teenagers will be supported to develop exciting new projects as Gaeilge in their community.

The South Dublin participants taking part in this programme are Alessia Moran, Lily Stewart, Kara Ní Laighneanáin (Coláiste Chillian), Adam

Ó Bradaigh, Matthew Ó Dúinn, Max Nesbitt (Coláiste Cois Life/Na Gaeil Óga), Ellen Ní Bhróin, Saoirse Nic Carthaigh (Coláiste de hÍde), and Naomi O’Leary (Lucan Community College).

They are working on a diverse range of projects including content creation, an intensive GAA course, contemporary music concerts, baking competitions and a play club for children who are newly arrived to Ireland, all supporting the use of the Irish language.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Baby Pereppadan, mentioned “it is great to see young people engaging with the Irish language in their communities, bringing it to life in innovative and exciting ways”.

For further information on Todhchaí Geal Gaelach and the projects these young leaders are working on, please contact eolas@ogras.ie