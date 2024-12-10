Fun and friendship at the Fettercairn Tea Party

Over 120 senior citizens rediscovered fun and friendships at the Fettercairn Community Health’s Tea Party.

On Wednesday, November 20, a heartwarming atmosphere with dancing, karaoke, and tea and pastries filled the Fettercairn Community Centre.

The initiative was aimed at combating social isolation and promoting well-being amongst the local elderly community.

“I’m so proud of the way it turned out,” said Samantha Griffin, Coordinator of the Fettercairn Community Health Initiative and organiser of the event.

“As we age, maintaining connections with others becomes increasingly important for both mental and emotional health.

“A man whose wife died recently came to me and thanked me. He said it had been a long time since he had this much fun, and that he finally had a reason to get out of his house.”

James Brown, in charge of the entertainment, involved all the participants in the singing and dancing, while younger volunteers served refreshments and ensured that everyone felt welcomed and valued.

“This collaboration between seniors and community members highlights the importance of intergenerational relationships, building a stronger, more connected community,” said Samantha.

“Dancing has been shown to enhance physical health, improve mood, and even boost cognitive function. Participants socialised while also contributing to their overall well-being.”

As all the participants enjoyed the day and made new friends, many of them asked Samantha to organise such events more often.

“Many said it had been a long time since they felt this way, and the centre hadn’t seen such a joyful event in a long time too.

“We will definitely try to do this again and more often. It’s never too late to dance and celebrate life.”