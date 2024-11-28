Lifetime opportunity for Alex

ALEX Denning will compete in the final weekend of the GT4 European Series in Jeddah with testing beginning on Thursday.

The closing race weekend of the season will see one day race and one night race take place, with 36 cars involved.

Speaking ahead of perhaps his most difficult race destination yet, Denning said, “I am really looking forward to this once in a lifetime opportunity to race in Saudi Arabia.”

“I have never raced in the dark or on a street circuit.

“These two combined with the 2nd highest average speed of any track in the world will make for an extremely exciting but risky race weekend “The margins for error are non-existent.

“It is the same concept of Monaco, just at twice the speed”, he added.

The speed of the track aside, both races will last 1 hour, split between Denning and his co-driver Tom Emson.

“I am feeling confident that we should be strong there.

“The McLaren is well suited to high-speed corners and quick change of direction which will favour us.”

“On the other hand, the higher air temps will be unfavourable for McLaren as our engine struggles at high ambient temperatures” Regardless of the external factors, the Dubliner is sure to relish the opportunity of racing at one of most exciting circuits in the world.

“We won’t really know how we sit until after practice.

“On my end, I have done all the preparation physically and mentally at the gym, running and on the simulator at home to ensure I am in the best possible shape heading into the weekend.”