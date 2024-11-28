Search
Far-right candidate accused of assaulting father of political rival
Philip Dwyer from Tallaght is running as an independent candidate in Wicklow

Far-right candidate accused of assaulting father of political rival

Alessia MicalizziNovember 28, 2024 11:38 am

Far-right and anti-immigration election candidate was accused of assaulting the father of a political rival while canvassing in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Sunday.

Philip Dwyer from Tallaght was among founders of the Ireland First party and is now running as an independent candidate in Wicklow, the Taoiseach’s constituency.

People Before Profit candidate Kellie McConnell was canvassing with her parents outside of the Holy Redeemer Church on Bray’s Main Street on Sunday, when she was approached by Mr Dwyer asking for a debate.

He brandished a baton, and harassed the group saying, “You abortionists, get out of here, outside a Christian church,” as can be seen in a video he posted on X.

As Ms McConnell refused to engage and proceeded to leave, Mr Dwyer allegedly pushed her 66-year-old father, whom she described to The Irish Times as a disabled pensioner, to the ground.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident after McConnell reported it to a crime protection officer designated to her as an election candidate.

On his social media accounts, Mr Dwyer insisted that he was the one assaulted despite his own videos showing him with a baton and calling the PBP group names.

He also said he was attacked by “pro abortion pro transgender Social Democrats”, not realising he was engaging with People Before Profit.

Ms McConnell also said in a press statement that “other teams of canvassers were antagonised by the same person later the same day.”

A “citizen journalist” as Mr Dwyer describes himself, he ran for the General Election in Dublin South West in 2020, got 508 votes and was eliminated during Count 2.

Read More


Gardai appeal for help to find Eoghan (12) from Tallaght

Latest

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is missing from the Springfield area of...

Lucy Nugent appointed new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland

Latest

Tallaght University Hospital outgoing CEO Lucy Nugent was appointed as the new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland. The appointment was announced...

This weeks front pages – November 28, 2024

Latest

The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST