Far-right candidate accused of assaulting father of political rival

Philip Dwyer from Tallaght is running as an independent candidate in Wicklow

Far-right and anti-immigration election candidate was accused of assaulting the father of a political rival while canvassing in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Sunday.

Philip Dwyer from Tallaght was among founders of the Ireland First party and is now running as an independent candidate in Wicklow, the Taoiseach’s constituency.

People Before Profit candidate Kellie McConnell was canvassing with her parents outside of the Holy Redeemer Church on Bray’s Main Street on Sunday, when she was approached by Mr Dwyer asking for a debate.

He brandished a baton, and harassed the group saying, “You abortionists, get out of here, outside a Christian church,” as can be seen in a video he posted on X.

As Ms McConnell refused to engage and proceeded to leave, Mr Dwyer allegedly pushed her 66-year-old father, whom she described to The Irish Times as a disabled pensioner, to the ground.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident after McConnell reported it to a crime protection officer designated to her as an election candidate.

On his social media accounts, Mr Dwyer insisted that he was the one assaulted despite his own videos showing him with a baton and calling the PBP group names.

He also said he was attacked by “pro abortion pro transgender Social Democrats”, not realising he was engaging with People Before Profit.

Ms McConnell also said in a press statement that “other teams of canvassers were antagonised by the same person later the same day.”

A “citizen journalist” as Mr Dwyer describes himself, he ran for the General Election in Dublin South West in 2020, got 508 votes and was eliminated during Count 2.